Short Interest in Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Drops By 12.0%

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 572,900 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $477.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

