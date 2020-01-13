Short Interest in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 12.5%

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.11. VirTra Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VTSI. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

