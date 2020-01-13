Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SILC. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of SILC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.66. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

