Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

NYSE SIX opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 473,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 190.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

