Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $59,800.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $54,775.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

