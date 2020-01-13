SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

SLM stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

