Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $17.41 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Snap by 8.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

