Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SRAX opened at $2.44 on Monday. Social Reality has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 227.60% and a negative net margin of 618.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Social Reality by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Social Reality by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

