Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after acquiring an additional 621,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,102,254 shares of company stock worth $132,226,126. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

