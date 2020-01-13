SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Holdings Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 1.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $325.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $256.41 and a 12 month high of $327.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

