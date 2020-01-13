SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $325.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $256.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

