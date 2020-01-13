Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 481,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.7335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.