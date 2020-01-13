Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $123.97 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

