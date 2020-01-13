Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $77.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

