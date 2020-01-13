Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 417.32 ($5.49) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 496.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.14. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $360.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,062 shares of company stock worth $2,530,008.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

