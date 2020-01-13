Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given “Negative” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 1,473,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after buying an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,638 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,804,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

