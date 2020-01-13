Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

In other news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 2,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,549.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 2,195 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $28,864.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,004.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $158,712 over the last 90 days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 68,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $116.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

