Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $13.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

