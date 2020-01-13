Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $45.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.63.

KSS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,788,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

