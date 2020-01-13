Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to Sell at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.84.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $478.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.99. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $498.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,053. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,329,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tesla by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after acquiring an additional 361,429 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

