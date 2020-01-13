TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

