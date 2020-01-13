The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE KO opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

