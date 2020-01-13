Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $34,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

UTX opened at $151.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

