Tiaa Fsb Has $35.67 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 96,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 66,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 195,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

