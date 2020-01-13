Tiaa Fsb Has $549.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.98% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $549,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $121.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.