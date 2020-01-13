Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.66% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $360,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $215.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $178.18 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

