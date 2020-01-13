Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 2.02% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $437,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.