Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.5605 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 47,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,118,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,739,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

