Triad Investment Management Has $2.11 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Triad Investment Management lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 2.0% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

KMX stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.