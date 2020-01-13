Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

