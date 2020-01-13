Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBK. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TBK opened at $37.58 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.