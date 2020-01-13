Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

