Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 320.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

