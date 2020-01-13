Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.56 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,524 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,689 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EA. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $108.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.