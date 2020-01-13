Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.57 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 236,974 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

