Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 7,859 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $224.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

