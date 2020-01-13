UBS Group Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $87.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.