UBS Group Boosts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 310

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

JUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 371.70 ($4.89).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 299.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.72.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.