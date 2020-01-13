UBS Group Downgrades Ibstock (LON:IBST) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.42).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ibstock to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 284.63 ($3.74).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 306.60 ($4.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.55. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

