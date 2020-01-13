UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

SBRY opened at GBX 221.70 ($2.92) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of £201.30 ($264.80).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

