UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,310.76 ($17.24).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,488.65 ($19.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,394.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

