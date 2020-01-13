Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,560 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $110,113,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.