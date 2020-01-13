Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,659 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,659 ($61.29).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective (down from GBX 4,850 ($63.80)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,330 ($56.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,448.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,768.30. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

