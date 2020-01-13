Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Upland Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.61 on Monday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

