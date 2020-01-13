Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Value Line by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Value Line has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $30.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

