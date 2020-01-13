ValuEngine Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $111.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 55.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

