ValuEngine Lowers Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ISNS opened at $5.49 on Friday. Image Sensing Systems has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

