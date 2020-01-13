ValuEngine Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INDB. G.Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock worth $3,930,442. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 109.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

