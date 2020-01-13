Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,757,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

