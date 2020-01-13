Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

